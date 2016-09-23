Aaron Neville

"Rhythm. Alliance of the senses resonating x flickers of community"

… LOOKING FOR RHYTHMIC ALLIES IN A WORLD RESONATING

The Unsafe+Sounds Festival is searching for unconventional forms of (sonic) expression and artistic articulations at the fringes. It puts an emphasize on direct, anti-disciplinary and genre-crossing communication, structural patterns of hope, anger, fear & happiness, the politics of aesthetics and the infights of actuality & potentiality, of presence & possibilites. We want to focus on relations – on the polyrhythmic & polyphonous flickers created by open communities.

/////////

our aim is to render visible the communal ground we stand on. that means on a substantial base to reflect upon shared working and living conditions. the realisation of this festival touches inescapably on topics of precarious working conditions and disturbing economic realities, most people involved in the field of arts & culture experience. catalyzing a political momentum of this intersection is an obvious concern and necessary next step.

//////////

we're interested in open systems, relational models, meshes, cryptology, cross-referential thinking, different paces, schisms, spasms, speculations & belief systems, poetry, corporeality & noises, .... It's all about breath, pulse & paces, the body, the world surrounding us and the languages&idiosyncrasies resulting from that.



Programm:



Exhibition » … AND THE BODY, A SOLE VIBRATION.« 19-21.9. WUK Projektraum

HASH – 18.9. Rhiz

FRENCY – Festivalopening – 19.9. WUK Projektraum

AUTOPOESIS – 20.9. WUK Projektraum

DETUNINGS – 21.9. WUK Projektraum

PARKEN – 22.9. Sigmund Freud Park

SHIFTINGS & DISTORTIONS – 23.9. ARENA

SYNCHRO-MESH – 24.9. CELESTE

REFORMATE – 25.9. MOE

SIGNALS – 26.9. MOE

SYNERGIES – 27.9. SCHIKANEDER KINO

VIBRANCE – 28.9. GARTENBAU KINO

OUTRO X INFRA – 29.9. FLUC WANNE





