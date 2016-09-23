article_8310_sbi_115x135.jpg
skug # Backissues
article_8469_apache_180.jpg

Aaron Neville

»Apache« - Kobalt Label Services//Tell It Records

Text: Hans Grausgruber | 23.09.2016

Aaron Nevilles Alben waren ja seit geraumer Zeit lauschig bis lau – einzig sein »Gospel«-Album »I Know I’ve Been Changed« (2010) höre ich immer noch recht gerne. Mit »Apache« ist ihm nun allerdings ein Album gelungen, das seinem legendären Status gerecht wird – was nicht unwesentlich auf die Zusammenarbeit mit Eric Krasno von Soulive (der auch mitkomponierte) und Dave Gutter von den Rustic Overtones zurückzuführen sein dürfte. Das Album beginnt mit »Be Your Man« und »Stompin Ground« recht R&B- und Rock-orientiert. Kräftige Bläser-Einsätze und swingende Gitarren führen zurück in die 1960s und 1970s, zu den Anfängen des Funky Soul und naturgemäß zu Aaron Neville und seine Heimatstadt New Orleans selbst, obgleich Sound und Produktion dieses Albums unüberhörbar »state of the art« sind. Relativ wenige Songs werden, wie das himmlisch sanft groovende »Heaven« oder »Sarah Ann«, von Nevilles bekannt hohem Falsett dominiert. Vokal erleben wir eine für einen 75-Jährigen wirklich erstaunliche Performance. Erinnerungen an Sternstunden des 1970s-Soul werden bei Songs wie »Orchid in the Storm«, ein hinreißender Soul-Hadern, dem souligen Country-Rock-Swing »I Wanna Love You« oder bei »Make Your Moma Cry« wachgerufen – alles Hitparaden-Stoff im klassischen Sinne. Dieses facettenreiche Album legt noch einmal dar, wie sehr der legendäre Musiker gute eineinhalb Jahrzehnte Soul mitgeformt hat.

Text: Hans Grausgruber | 23.09.2016

Referenzen:

  • Artist: Aaron Neville
  • Label: Kobalt Label Services, Tell It Records

skug partner

stherbst.gif

TQW_Skug_Banner.gif

mp16_Banner_online_180x180px.png

SkugStars_JMW.jpg


 jeu_abos2016_17_skug180x180_RGB_2_web.jpg

skug empfiehlt


Fri 09.09.2016 : [~2.10.] herbstzeitlos – glatt&verkehrt | diverse @ krems |

Sun 18.09.2016 : [~29.9.] unsafe + sounds festival 3rd edition | diverse @ vienna |

Fri 23.09.2016 : [~16.10.] steirischer herbst – festival neuer kunst 2016 | diverse @ steiermark |

Mon 26.09.2016 20:30: monday improvisers session, hosted by susanna gartmayer, special guest: reka kutas | celeste | vienna

Thu 29.09.2016 21:30: club panamur presents: 29.9 ~group a | 30.9 ~heterocetera feat: lotic / kablam /why be | orpheum | graz


» alle termine
 

skug friends



logo_emap.gif

fresh_Logo_black_red180.jpg

bytefm_logo.gif

logo_norient_NEU_2011.jpg

orange94.png

ute_bock_logo.gif

» skug @ facebook