Aaron Neville

"Rhythm. Alliance of the senses resonating x flickers of community"
… LOOKING FOR RHYTHMIC ALLIES IN A WORLD RESONATING
The Unsafe+Sounds Festival is searching for unconventional forms of (sonic) expression and artistic articulations at the fringes. It puts an emphasize on direct, anti-disciplinary and genre-crossing communication, structural patterns of hope, anger, fear & happiness, the politics of aesthetics and the infights of actuality & potentiality, of presence & possibilites. We want to focus on relations – on the polyrhythmic & polyphonous flickers created by open communities.
/////////
our aim is to render visible the communal ground we stand on. that means on a substantial base to reflect upon shared working and living conditions. the realisation of this festival touches inescapably on topics of precarious working conditions and disturbing economic realities, most people involved in the field of arts & culture experience. catalyzing a political momentum of this intersection is an obvious concern and necessary next step.
//////////
we're interested in open systems, relational models, meshes, cryptology, cross-referential thinking, different paces, schisms, spasms, speculations & belief systems, poetry, corporeality & noises, .... It's all about breath, pulse & paces, the body, the world surrounding us and the languages&idiosyncrasies resulting from that.
Programm:
Exhibition » … AND THE BODY, A SOLE VIBRATION.« 19-21.9. WUK Projektraum
HASH – 18.9. Rhiz
FRENCY – Festivalopening – 19.9. WUK Projektraum
AUTOPOESIS – 20.9. WUK Projektraum
DETUNINGS – 21.9. WUK Projektraum
PARKEN – 22.9. Sigmund Freud Park
SHIFTINGS & DISTORTIONS – 23.9. ARENA
SYNCHRO-MESH – 24.9. CELESTE
REFORMATE – 25.9. MOE
SIGNALS – 26.9. MOE
SYNERGIES – 27.9. SCHIKANEDER KINO
VIBRANCE – 28.9. GARTENBAU KINO
OUTRO X INFRA – 29.9. FLUC WANNE
