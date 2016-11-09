Ebbot Lundberg & The Indigo Children

“Wels is a Mecca for adventurous music aficionados.”

allaboutjazz.com, November 2014



“The unlimited Festival in Wels, Austria, is one of the best places to explore free and creative, genre-bending music.”

Freejazzblog.org, 13. Jänner 2016



2016 is an anniversary year for music unlimited: the festival celebrates its 30th edition. For this reason, musicians from sixteen nations will gather in Wels/Austria on the weekend from November 11th to November 13th. Together with an equally international audience, they will follow their common idea of cultivating the art of listening in genre-bending musical journeys.





»festivalbroschüre



