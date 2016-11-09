Ebbot Lundberg & The Indigo Children

GEBROCHENE BEINE (D)
tonight, alright: dieses mal erwartet sie ein post-exotischer soirée bevölkert von controllers, masken, bass, lights, effekten, samples, puredata, Death Valley, saxophon, gesängen, Elephanten und Flamingos, einer gewissen lust am Spektakel, aber auch dessen Gegenteil. kurz: sie bluten und haben gebrochene beine. And remember: wenn wir nicht performen, hört ihr auch nicht zu.
NG CHOR GUAN (MY)
Ng Chor Guan is a Malaysian composer, creator, sound designer, active thereminist, improviser, educator, artistic director and co-founder of TOCCATA studio. His artistic vision is forward and transformative, featured works include: Space Age (2010-2013), a space-transformative interdisciplinary performance, and Mobile Phone Orchestra (2011), the latter a boundary-pushing performance that has been performed in Bristol, Napoli, Townsville, also in South Korea as part of the opening ceremony of the 7th global RCE conference organized by UNICEF.
