Ebbot Lundberg & The Indigo Children

Text: G. Bus Schweiger | 09.11.2016

Ebbot Lundberg ist eine mittlere skandinavische Legende. Mit The Soundtrack Of Our Lives und Union Carbide Productions stand er zwei bahnbrechenden Bands vor und begibt sich nun mit einer blutjungen Band auf Solopfade. Die Stoßrichtung wird gleich klar: Gerade, leichte Popsongs mit einer Prise Syd Barret, und wenn Bowie draußen auf dem Gehsteig vorbeigeht, wird er auch freundlich gegrüßt. Lundberg hat seine Rasselbande großartig im Griff und schafft Songs, die einem in ihrer Einfachheit schon immer abgegangen sind. Warum »To Be Continued« weder von der Öffentlichkeit wahrgenommen wird, noch den verdienten Titel Klassiker der Moderne trägt, ist mir ein Rätsel. Allein dieser Song sollte einen Teil zu Lundbergs Unsterblichkeit oder wenigstens zu einem fetten Tantiemenkonto beitragen, aber anscheinend ist die hörende Welt in diesem Fall mit Taubheit geschlagen. Tolle Songs, grandioses Album.

