SUPERAMAS (AT/FR/BE)

Vive l’Armée!

Austrian premiére / TQW co-production

In Vive l’Armée! – the result of a preceding intensive work cycle – the performance group Superamas, famous for their multimedia stage language, address the themes of war, terrorism and nationalism. In dealing with the European past, depressing parallels are drawn with current events, with the situation in our democracies and the fragility of Europe. War as a vehicle of identity foundation and the portrayal of an enemy image as the antithesis to the embodiment of the ego and to one’s own affiliation is the central issue for the artist collective in this work.

The multitude of artistic forms of expression that Superamas appropriate is woven into an epic, spectacular tapestry. On the screen, films; on the stage, war. The film images provide the context for the reality on the stage. The media react to one another, repeat and contradict one another. Their shared language is sound, which – from the voices of the actors to the music – wanders, comes out of one in order to animate the other.

Ort: Tanzquartier Wien, Halle G