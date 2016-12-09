Born in Klang

Session bis 0.00, Drums bis 23.00, bring your instrument!



community of musicians, poets, dancers, visual artists developing new directions in improvisation.



Aesthetics - Artistic Integrity - Quality - Intent and Purpose

directly inspired and influenced by Bill Dixon and Cecil Taylor





What began as a "jam session" in September 2005, featuring guest artists from Europe, West Africa, North Africa and the United States, mixing and matching all of the disciplines, including theater, music, dance and visual arts, has evolved into an important and exciting venue for the creation and experimentation of new thoughts and ideas in improvisation.



Straight Up, Straight Out, Strapped. Hard-Core-Smash-Groove, Toes Tapping Across the Room.

Bringing together the power house combination of the American blues, avant-gard jazz, electronic music, techno, hard-core, and noise rock.



Every Monday Night @ 21:00, formerly directed by Marco Eneidi, nowadays by Thomas Berghammer, dd Kern & Susanna Gartmayr.



Monday Improvisers Session







Nachdem der Initiator der Celeste Monday Session, Marco Eneidi (auf Grund eines Formfehlers beim Visum-Antrag) aus Österreich ausgewiesen worden ist und mittlerweile leider verstorben ist, wird die Session nun unter der Leitung von Thomas Berghammer, dd Kern und Susanna Gartmayr stattfinden.

