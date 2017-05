»Hör gut zu, wenn der Täubling spricht«

Cindy Lee is the brainchild of singer/guitarist Patrick Flegel. While some may know Flegel from his time in Canadian experimental indie band Women (Band), Cindy Lee has spent the past four years crafting songs that push and pull in opposing directions – from tales of tragedy laced with haywire distortion to moments of breathtaking beauty. – Superior Viaduct

Bruch: "like Lee Hazelwood and Alan Vega locked in a room" – Mark Oni

soundcloud.com/bruch